National Guard soldiers forced to re-pay money from Hurricane Matthew

“The N.C. Office of the State Auditor discovered that overpayments were made in 2016 while conducting the Statewide Federal Compliance Audit for the Year ended June 30, 2017. The State Auditor brought this issue to the attention of DPS in February of 2018. Under N.C.G.S. 143-64.80(b), ‘[n]o State department, agency, or institution, or other State-funded entity may forgive repayment of an overpayment of State funds, but shall have a duty to pursue the repayment of State funds by all lawful means available.’ DPS began the process of collecting the overpayment as required by state law by determining the individual overpayment amounts and notifying employees of the requirement for repayment.”