NASCAR’s newest track stirs excitement

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - When it was first announced that Charlotte Motor Speedway would build a road course for the fall race, the idea wasn’t universally popular. Over time, and with some changes, it appears that the track may have come up with a winner.
Waylon and Wyatt Brusch are in Concord from Alabama, and on their drive here, everyone on the road could tell they are looking forward to seeing the cars on the ROVAL based on the sign painted on the back windshield.
“Yeah, we’re pretty excited whenever they announced it,” Waylon said. “I said we need to go, he said, yeah, you’re down I’m down.”
That wasn’t the initial reaction from everyone.
“A lot of people had negative things to say, a lot of the drivers had awful things to say when it first came about…it’s been replaced with excitement,” said Doug Rice of the Performance Racing Network.
Derrike Cope is a Daytona 500 winner and now a team owner. He hasn’t driven the ROVAL yet but thinks it’s good for the track and the sport.
“I think the fans are going to love it,” Cope said. “It’s going to be a unique twist to coming to Charlotte for the second race.
The track, and its ability to draw fans, is very important for business in Cabarrus County. Local business leaders like the buzz created this week.
“Fans from all 50 states, 12 foreign countries, and we’re excited to welcome them all,” said Julie Hinson of the Cabarrus Convention Visitors Bureau.
Another indicator is at the ticket office. Sales are up, and speedway officials say one category is particularly interesting.
“The speedway has sold a lot of tickets to first-time ticket buyer and that’s always a good indicator. There’s a curiosity factor, everything that is new creates a buzz and this is as new as it gets,” Rice added.
Below is an in-depth, by-the-numbers look at NASCAR’s newest track:
- The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ is a 2.28-mile road course oval with 17 turns and a 35-foot elevation change.
- There were 35,380 total work hours completed on the project in 2018.
- The speedway installed eight new Whelen caution lights on the infield. (600 work hours)
- 30,000 tires for barrier packs were used for the ROVAL™.
- 4,000 feet of custom-made canopies for tire packs were also used.
- More than 5,400 gallons of paint were applied to transform the track into the ROVAL™, transitioning to a patriotic red, white and blue paint scheme for America’s Home for Racing after a decade of yellow walls.
- RoadGrip, a British track surface painting company known for painting Formula 1 circuits, and Mycroft Signs, combined resources along with Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Operations crew to transform the entire look of the speedway's infield.
- Pioneer Athletics temporary paint, also used at the Super Bowl, was used by RoadGrip and Mycroft Signs for on-track accents and the new synthetic turf surfaces.
- 112,000 square feet of new synthetic field turf has been installed on the frontstretch (1,100 work hours).
- 1,500 linear feet of additional wheel fence and 7,500 linear feet of steel cable has been added. (800 work hours)
- The speedway's new infield fan bridge measuring 85 feet long, nine feet wide with a clearance of 13’6” above the track surface. The steel structure weighs 40,000 pounds. (4,000 work hours)
- 23 transition plates were installed with 550 anchors and bolts. (960 work hours)
- Operations staff from SMI sister tracks in Bristol, Kentucky, Sonoma, Atlanta and New Hampshire have assisted Charlotte Motor Speedway during the ROVAL™ project build and will be on-site during the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend, including a road course repair crew from Sonoma for on-track incidents.
