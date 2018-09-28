LSU basketball player Wayde Sims killed in shooting near Southern University

“Wayde Sims’ loss is simply unbelievable to us right now,” vice chancellor and director of athletics Joe Alleva said in a release from the university. “There are no words that can express our sorrow for his parents and family. He was such a lovable young man who was full of joy. We are circling around his teammates and friends who need all the love and support we can give them. We are praying for his family, for his parents. God bless Wayde Sims.”