LSU basketball player Wayde Sims killed in shooting near Southern University

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, 20, was killed in an early Friday shooting near Southern University, according to Baton Rouge police.
Detectives are investigating the homicide that happened in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard around 12:25 a.m. This is located across the street from Mumford Stadium and the tennis courts.
Police said Sims, a junior attending LSU with a forward position on the team, was transported to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said Sims died due to the injury.
A video has been circulating this morning that appears to show the moments before Sims was shot. In the video, a group of unidentified males appear to be in a scuffle and a gunshot can be heard near the end of the video.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
In his sophomore season, Sims played 32 games with 10 starts, and was the 2014-2015 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.
Sims was a First Team All-State selection, earning five letters at University High School in Baton Rouge where he won three state titles under head coach Joe Spencer.
His father, Wayne Sims played basketball at LSU under Dale Brown.
Just before 8 a.m., LSU basketball head coach Will Wade provided a statement on Sim’s passing.
“We are all devastated. We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken.”
LSU officials said they were notified about Sim’s death this morning, and the university has provided counselors and support to teammate and friends at LSU.
“Wayde Sims’ loss is simply unbelievable to us right now,” vice chancellor and director of athletics Joe Alleva said in a release from the university. “There are no words that can express our sorrow for his parents and family. He was such a lovable young man who was full of joy. We are circling around his teammates and friends who need all the love and support we can give them. We are praying for his family, for his parents. God bless Wayde Sims.”
“We are stunned and shaken," LSU President F. King Alexander said. "To say we are grief-stricken is an understatement. Wayde was a beloved member of the LSU community whose leadership was treasured by his coach and his teammates. I knew him personally and liked him tremendously. The void left by his passing will be immense, and we ask that you keep his family in your prayers.”
Southern University System President Ray L. Belton released a statement on the shooting Friday morning.
“On behalf of the entire Southern University community, we express our sincerest condolences to Wayde Sims' family, teammates, fellow students and the LSU community,” Belton said. “It is always a tragedy for our entire area when there is a loss of life.”
