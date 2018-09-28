Local Republican leaders take part in Brett Kavanaugh hearing

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (WBTV) - Two prominent political leaders from the Carolinas took part in the hearing proceedings for Brett Kavanaugh held in D.C. today.
While questioning Kavanaugh, Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina stated that this hearing process would, “destroy the reputation of good people to come forward,” and questioned the merit of the claims in claiming that, “It’s been my understanding that if you drug women and rape them for two years in high school, you probably don’t stop.”
Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina issued this statement:
“I found Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony and denial of all allegations against him to be empathic and unequivocal.”
