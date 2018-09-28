Local hunters part of group helping NC hurricane victims

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTV) - A group of local hunters from the Lake Norman area spent Thursday helping those impacted by Hurricane Florence.
Brian McCoy from Huntersville and a group of friends from the local chapter of Delta Waterfowl joined dozens of other volunteers from Raleigh and elsewhere in the state who had pulled grills and smokers to the parking lot of Lumberton Junior High School.
The group cooked 2,500 each of hamburgers and hot dogs along with plenty of side items.
In addition, volunteers brought truck loads of supplies for area residents - many of whims were still cleaning up from flood waters that spilled over their banks and into their homes - to pick up.
