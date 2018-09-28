Japanese snow monkey fatally shot after attacking woman

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Japanese snow monkey was fatally shot after he escaped from an enclosure in his owner’s backyard Friday afternoon.
According to Sgt. John Holman with the Shallotte Police Department, the pet monkey, known as a Japanese macaque, escaped from its cage at a home on Kimberly Ann Lane at around 12:30 p.m.
After escaping, the monkey attacked a woman who lives next door, biting and scratching her several times.
An HVAC repairman working on the woman’s house retrieved his handgun, which he is lawfully allowed to carry, according to Holman, and followed the monkey to another neighbor’s house, where he saw the animal trying to claw through a screen door.
The monkey eventually turned around and ran towards the repairman, who fired a shot, killing the animal.
Holman said the owner of the monkey is permitted to own exotic animals, and that no charges are expected in the incident. He added the owner has several other monkeys in the same enclosure.
The woman is being treated for minor injuries.
