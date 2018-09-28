Hometown Heroes takes cancer survivors to school with police, fire escort

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two boys who beat cancer were brought to school by local police and firefighters.
Hometown Heroes is an organization that helps children who are fighting cancer in Union, Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties. Friday, the organization handed out checks to more than a dozen families. The money raised from sponsors and local donations reached nearly $40,000.
They also coordinated rides for two children to get to school with a police and fire escort.
Four-year-old River Peedin has been fighting a form of leukemia. His mother, Cecilia, says Hometown Heroes makes her feel like she is not alone and is a good distraction for River.
“I love Hometown Heroes,” Peedin said. “Its an organization that is solely about the kids. It makes your experience going through cancer treatment just better.”
Ten-year-old Coy Shue has been fighting a rare form of bone cancer. His mother, Jennie Shue, says Hometown Heroes has given her son lots of reasons to smile.
“They’ve given us so many opportunities throughout the years that he wouldn’t have gotten otherwise,” Shue said. “So it’s been a blessing in disguise.”
