Gaston Co. gathers to remember Maddox Ritch

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Every night this week, a group met in Gaston County to pray for the safe return of Maddox Ritch.
Thursday, the group got even larger.
“You’re home Maddox,” a woman said emotionally from the crowd. “We love you. Rest in peace.”
The community is now crushed by the news of the little boy’s body found just more than a mile from where he was reported missing.
“He’s Gaston County’s boy now,” Lindsey Miller said.
Thursday, the search ended, and those prayers turned to prayers of healing for the little boy’s family.
“As we walk through this journey we just ask for your comfort,” a woman said in prayer.
Dozens gathered together in song. Mothers who have lost children themselves showed their support.
“It’s a hard thing to go through,” one said. “And it’s a hard time of healing and I don’t think you ever get over it.”
Others clutched their children a bit tighter on this night.
“When you start hearing about something like this, you start feeling really strong about it, and it becomes your child, too,” Lisa Thomas said.
As dusk fell, balloons released into the air, in memory…
“God we thank you for the life of Maddox,” a woman prayed. “And how through his short life he has brought this community together.”
There will be another vigil Friday night, at the Rankin Lake Baptist Church.
