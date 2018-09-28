Forensic nurse dissects sex assault exam of Kevin Olsen’s alleged victim

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Jurors in the Kevin Olsen rape trial heard from a defense forensic nurse expert who says there was an incomplete sexual assault nurse examination done by the nurse who looked after Olsen’s alleged victim.
Dr Bonnie Price, a forensic nurse with an expertise in sexual assault nurse examination, was hired by the defense to review the hospital report of the nurse who examined the woman who says Olsen raped her.
Olsen and the victim had been in a year long relationship when she says Olsen raped her last year February.
Dr Price told jurors that when the woman went to the hospital, the nurse who took care of her didn’t properly document clothing and injuries.
She says looking at the report there are a lot of unanswered questions.
