Fallen tree blocking sidewalk removed after WBTV report

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A tree that fell in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood has been blocking the sidewalk for the past two weeks.
The tree that fell is owned by the City of Charlotte, and once made up the beautiful green canopy that characterizes Plaza Midwood.
In August, when a dead branch fell from the tree and hit a mail truck, the city marked it to be taken down. When the winds and rain from Hurricane Florence hit Charlotte, the tree was still standing.
But not for long.
The old tree came crashing down into Kristen Wile’s yard around 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 15.
“We reported it as soon as it came down,” said Wile.
But thirteen days later, the tree has been blocking the sidewalk along The Plaza.
“A lot of people go into the street which makes me so nervous,” said Wile. “Strollers that roll up to it and have to go into the road with children or turn around. I have seen it out the window and I’m hoping it gets taken care of quickly.”
When Wile called the city to get an estimate on time to have the tree removed, she was told it could be a month or so.
“Feeling more like it was a priority would have helped, and an understanding that people are walking a lot on this street,” said Wile. “Just a little bit more than a shrugged shoulder and ‘hopefully we get there soon.’”
Plaza Midwood resident Justin Zimmermann told WBTV that this part of the neighborhood is very popular for pedestrians.
“Foot traffic and people walking their dogs and a ton of bikes, and you don’t see it,” said Zimmermann. I think people are starting to avoid this side of the street… It really is dangerous because having to come out here on the side there’s usually two cars in each lane.”
The WBTV Team contacted the city about getting this tree cleared up and heard that a crew would come out that same day.
“As a contractor for the city we got a call from landscape management that there had been a failure of one of the trees,” said Joshua Milbourne, Schneider Tree Care Charlotte Branch Manager.
The crew cleared all of the tree from The Plaza in just a few hours.
The City of Charlotte currently has 549 Florence related emergency tree requests.
They are diligently working to take care of all of these cases around the city.
For now, the Plaza Midwood neighborhood is cleared and safe to walk through again.
