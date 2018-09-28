Details of alleged assault drive Kevin Olsen’s accuser from courtroom in tears

The former UNC Charlotte student then corroborated much of the accuser’s testimony: How on the early morning of Feb. 19, 2017, a drunken Olsen had tried to hang himself in the bathroom of his off-campus home with the chord of a cell phone charger; how in the bedroom his despondence had quickly changed to fury, and he started to beat his girlfriend, blackening her eye and bruising her arms and stomach; how he then demanded sex.