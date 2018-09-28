Customer claims automatic gratuity added to his bill without his knowledge

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Charlotte man is confused about why an automatic gratuity showed up on his restaurant bill.
Jason Coston says he ordered food and drinks at Press Box Bar and Grill with his neighbor Bruce Munsky last Saturday night. The bill came and there was an automatic gratuity of more than $7 on the bill. Coston asked for the manager.
"The manager came and I said, 'Ma'am, why this automatic gratuity? You can't do this without my authorization,'" Coston said. "The manager refused to take it off - the automatic gratuity - so I said I am not going to sign it unless you take that off."
Coston says the restaurant refused to take off the automatic gratuity. The manager of Press Box, Beau Jones, tells WBTV that would not have happened at his bar and grill.
"Anybody that comes up and says we do not wish to have the gratuity on there and have it taken off - we are automatically taking it off without any argument at all," Jones said.
Coston argues that initially did not happen. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it is not illegal for businesses to have automatic gratuities but customers should be notified first. They can determine if they want to still patronize the business.
"They always notify you about it before they do it," customer Bruce Munsky said. "This place didn't - there was no notification."
Jones says the automatic gratuity is instituted at Press Box some days and claims customers are notified when it goes into effect.
"It's on our drink menus," Jones said. "On our menus."
Coston argues since the waitress didn't take the automatic gratuity immediately off he left. While he left, Munsky went back in and talked to the manager.
"I got her to just remove the gratuity they have," Munsky said. "I just paid for meal and drinks."
The two neighbors have advice for people who are going out to eat.
"Definitely check your bill when you go out to eat," Munsky said, "because you don't know what type of charges they are going to add to it."
The BBB says businesses are supposed to inform customers about an automatic gratuity. If they don’t, it is suggested to talk to the manager and if that doesn’t work - you can pay the bill and file a complaint with the BBB.
