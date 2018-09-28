Breast Cancer Survivor Friday: A doctor misses her own breast cancer diagnosis

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Maureen Andreassi is a south Charlotte mom. She’s also a doctor. She postponed her own mammogram... and almost missed her own cancer.
“I remember when I heard those words, 'Your biopsy is positive for cancer,'” she said. “I actually looked at the radiologist and at the nurse navigator and asked if I could look at the piece of paper because I needed to see my name and date of birth to assure they weren’t giving me someone else's result.'"
Maureen is a doctor internal medicine with Novant Health Senior Care in Matthews. She was diagnosed in 2015 after being told to come back for a more intensive look at her mammogram, and instead of abiding by her doctor's orders, she let it slide.
"I delayed. I delayed!” she told our Molly Grantham. “My mammogram was in May and I was too busy being a doctor to take care of myself. I tell my patients all the time, if you don't take care of yourself, who's going to? And I violated my rule."
After a double mastectomy and reconstruction, Maureen went through recovery. During that time, the BCC Rally, which sells pink bows every year to put all over south Charlotte to benefit Komen Charlotte, helped coordinate a surprise to decorate her home in pink.
“It was amazing,” she said. “I came home and there were 80 on my house! The support was awesome for me but also my husband and two girls."
Maureen says her cancer battle gave her a newfound appreciation for life, given her a new relationship with patients, and got her involved with Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure.
She was really nervous for her first race.
“I never cried about my cancer before the Race,” she said. “And I just didn’t want to go and have this big breakdown in front of everybody else.”
Turned out to be an emotional, but powerful and successful event for her. She hasn't missed one since, and will be there next Saturday, October 6th.
"It’s a beautiful day to NOT be a doctor, and for me, just be a survivor."
