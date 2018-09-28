Attorney General gets temporary restraining order against alleged price gouger

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein filed a lawsuit Friday against an alleged price gouger for reportedly charging a Wilmington homeowner an excessive amount of money for a tree removal during Hurricane Florence.
Stein filed the lawsuit against Alva Wilson Lewis, doing business as A1 Tree & Storm Relief, A1 Tree and Storm Damage Relief, and Big Al & Sons Tree Service, for allegedly charging the homeowner an excessive amount for services during the state of emergency declared for the hurricane
It is also alleged that Lewis’s company, A1 Tree & Storm Relief, falsely claimed to be insured, bonded, and a certified arborist.
In Stein’s lawsuit, he requested that Lewis and his companies be prohibited from conducting any similar business in the state of North Carolina.
As a result of Friday’s lawsuit, Superior Court Judge A. Graham Shirley entered a temporary restraining order against Lewis and his companies.
A1 Tree & Storm Relief initially estimated a $4,000 cost to remove three trees. The price then jumped to $7,000, and a final invoice charged the customer $12,000.
According to officials, engaging in this type of bait-and-switch and price gouging is illegal in North Carolina.
Lewis and his companies are based in Lexington, North Carolina, where Big Al & Sons Tree Service was listed as one of the Better Business Bureau’s “Dirty Dozen” companies in 2015.
To date, the North Carolina Department of Justice has received more than 700 complaints about price gouging.
The office is investigating those now and encourages anyone who may have been the victim of gouging to report it at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or ncdoj.gov/complaint.
A copy of the temporary restraining order can be found here.
A copy of the complaint can be found here.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.