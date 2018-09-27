St. Jude Dream Home: ‘No More Chemo’ Party

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - You may have heard September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Since taking part in the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway campaign, we’ve followed the journeys of so many young cancer patients, including Ellis.
In 2015, Ellis and his parents got the news he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is cancer of the blood. He was only two years old.
In 2016, we sat down with his parents, Matt and Heather, who spoke candidly about their journey and the life-saving treatment they were getting at the Novant St. Jude affiliate clinic in Charlotte.
Remember, no family receives a bill for treatment at St. Jude.
WBTV’s Christine Sperow met Ellis last year. He was regularly getting maintenance therapy treatment… he always had a smile on his face.
Which brings us to September 2018, a day this family had marked in their calendar for years because it would be the final time Ellis would get treatment.
WBTV’s Christine Sperow was there for his big "No More Chemo:You may have heard September is pediatric cancer awareness month. Since taking part in the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway campaign, we've followed the journeys of so many young cancer patients, including Ellis.
In 2015, Ellis and his parents got the news he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is cancer of the blood. He was only two years old.
In 2016, we sat down with his parents, Matt and Heather, who spoke candidly about their journey and the life-saving treatment they were getting at the Novant St. Jude affiliate clinic in Charlotte.
Remember, no family receives a bill for treatment at St. Jude.
WBTV’s Christine Sperow met Ellis last year. He was regularly getting maintenance therapy treatment… he always had a smile on his face.
Which brings us to September 2018, a day this family had marked in their calendar for years because it would be the final time Ellis would get treatment.
WBTV’s Christine Sperow was there for his big “No More Chemo” day!
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.