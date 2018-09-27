Severe storms move through, wind gusts, hail possible

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County until 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
The storm was just north of uptown Charlotte moving northeast around 3:30 p.m. Damaging wind gusts and quarter sized hail is possible.
Scattered storms are beginning to fire up across the Piedmont Thursday afternoon, and like Wednesday night, the threat for storms will last deep into the evening, perhaps as late as midnight, not fading until well past sunset.
Some storms Thursday evening will produce heavy downpours and perhaps damaging winds. With the above in mind, we’ve declared today another FIRST ALERT DAY.
The greatest threat for severe storms will likely be across our northern counties as the front stalls out across the Virginia/North Carolina State line.
A few storms could exhibit weak rotation but the greatest threats will be heavy rain and damaging straight line winds.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the mountains until midnight.
On Friday, we’ll hold in the lower 80s, and while rain chances back off a little bit, there will likely be scattered thundershowers around as the frontal system only slowly drift eastward across the region.
It still looks as if the weekend will dry out nicely, which is good news if you have outdoor plans.
While there will likely be a fair amount of cloud cover around Saturday and Sunday, there’ll be enough sunshine mixing in to push us up near 80° both days and rain chances appear very low.
