SEPTEMBER 27th >> Best Buddies

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Gaston County boy on the right, Lance Kirkland, passed away at the age of six with pontine glioma. The mom of his friend on the left said Lance continues to play a role in her son’s life. That her boy had to learn an adult lesson at a young age.
Lance was in kindergarten and her son, Parker Stillwell, was in first grade, she said.
They were always together.
Parker is now 10-years old and in the fifth grade at Ida Rankin Elementary School in Mount Holly. He still talks about Lance.
“Parker had to do a project in order to serve on the safety patrol,” his mom Charlotte said. “He chose a project called ‘Be Someone's Hero.’ He is taking donations of stuffed animals, coloring books and crayons and has already made one drop at the hospital. He said his hope is to make another child smile the way he says Lance always made us smile.”
Parker says he wants to do this from now until Christmas.
I got a happy joint voicemail from Charlotte and Lance's mom the other day… both excited to know Lance was going to be part of our September #MollysKids. What a beautiful story. It's an honor to show these boys, and how a 6-year-old's impact can last for years to come.
Thank you both for calling.
-Molly
