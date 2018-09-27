Salisbury police report dramatic increase in homicide clearance rate

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - In Salisbury, city leaders are reporting a dramatic increase in the number of homicide cases that have been solved by police.
In 2016 only 40 percent of the murders were solved, in 2017 and so far in 2018, there has been a clearance rate of 100 percent.
“I think that we became a little more focused and making sure we were bolstering our consumer confidence,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “I think what we have done is use our community engagement, community policing to combat that fear of crime.”
By that, the chief means that people seem to be more willing to talk to police about what they may have seen and that’s been leading to more arrests. Being more visible in the community has helped, he says.
“As we were making arrests for cases people began to see that, “oh, well they are using the information, their consumer confidence in us rose,” their fear of crime, retaliation, that sort of thing, all of that worked together to enable us to, when things happen, continue to get information from people, to get information to put cases together for the district attorney to move forward,” Stokes added.
On Wednesday a suspect was arrested for the killing of two people in a park last month. That means that every homicide this year and last has resulted in an arrest.
“I think hoorah! I’m so excited about this, our citizens are also excited about this because crime has been plaguing us here in Salisbury and we are really happy to begin to see this dramatic and tremendous and very welcomed turnaround,” said Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins.
The chief and mayor also credit agencies such as the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, the SBI and the Department of Justice for help.
“When we ask for help we spread that workload out a little more and our detectives can focus on more important points of the case and putting it together,” Stokes said.
Earlier this week Chief Stokes was in Washington at a DOJ symposium that he now says is already helping.
“We’re going to reap lots of great benefits in this, we’re going to see lots of strides and advancements in our skills throughout the department,” Stokes added.
Stokes also pointed out that a new level of “consumer confidence” can help officers to solve crimes besides homicides.
“The homicides get a lot of talk in the community, certainly, somebody got robbed down the street, a few months ago someone got killed in that neighborhood, they were able to solve it, I saw something I’m going to tell them because they are using that information well and effectively,” Stokes said.
“Solving crime has to be a collaborative effort. We can’t put this on one entity, it takes all of us to decrease our crime rates and to solve violent crime,” Mayor Heggins added. “Our supergoal for us here in Salisbury is to become the safest city in our state and I think we are well on the way.”
