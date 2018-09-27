ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has launched its new website, www.rowanchamber.com. The new website is designed to be more user and mobile friendly, feature Chamber members, and serve as a resource for the community.
“The Rowan Chamber is pleased to unveil our newly re-designed website,” said Dr. Janet Spriggs, Chair of the Board. She continued, “The Chamber’s website is an excellent resource for our members and the community at large with enhanced business listings and a new mobile friendly format.”
The Chamber would like to extend a special thank you to Ken Ingle, Chief Officer of Information Services/ CIO, with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, for his leadership on the Chamber’s Technology Committee.
The website is divided into six main categories including: Member Directory, Chamber Information, Member Information, Visitors/ Newcomers, Events, and What’s New.
Chamber members will have access to the Member Information Center to customize their information about their business on the website. Members will have the opportunity to post job listings, member deals, along with a 500-character description. Chairman, Trustee, and Advisor tiered benefits level members will have an enhanced web package that includes the ability to upload photos, videos, banner ads, and a 1600-character description.
For additional information please contact the Chamber’s Member Services Director, Mary Scott Norris, at msnorris@rowanchamber.com or call 704-633.4221.
