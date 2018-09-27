Race car driver wanted for possession of stolen vehicle

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver who is wanted on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.
According to the report, deputies began an investigation of the larceny of a race truck from 804 Performance Rd. in Rowan County.
The truck was located at Robert Newling’s shop and was there to have some damage repaired from a wreck in a race that took place in Texas.
Deputies say that Robert Newling sold the truck, that did not belong to him, to Jordan Anderson.
During this investigation, investigators determined that Anderson had reason to believe the truck he purchased from Newling was stolen.
Investigators attempted to get the race truck back from Anderson but say that he refused to surrender the truck.
Anderson was made aware of an outstanding warrant and has hired an attorney. Anderson’s attorney contacted the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and stated that Anderson would turn himself in on September 20.
As of this date, Jordan Anderson has yet to turn himself in.
Newling was charged and arrested for larceny of a motor vehicle. Anderson still has an outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Jordan Anderson is a driver and team owner of Jordan Anderson Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
Anderson, 27, has one top ten finish in his career as a driver. He began racing in the series in 2014.
Anderson has driven for Mike Harmon in both the NCTWS and the Xfinity Series. Harmon is listed as the victim in the investigation in Rowan County.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.