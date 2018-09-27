Newest Salisbury fire station honors fallen firefighters

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Salisbury’s newest fire station, named for two firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2008, will have a groundbreaking on Tuesday.
The Monroe and Isler Fire Station #6 will be built at 310 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury. The groundbreaking will take place at that location on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m.
The station is named for Justin Monroe and Vic Isler, who died while fighting the Salisbury Millwork fire in March 2008.
Fire Station #6 will serve the entire city but have a primary fire response district of the incorporated areas south of the Mid-Carolina Airport.
The city purchased the property specifically for the fire station project in early 2017.
Firefighters and emergency medical technicians will staff Fire Station No. 6 on a 24-hour basis. The Fire Department’s training and safety officers also will be housed there.
A recent Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) public safety grant will allow the department to add nine firefighters to its staff at the new fire station.
