Missing Burke County man last seen in late August

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials in Burke County are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who last seen in late August.
Jason Edward Shuford, 36, was last seen on August 27, in the Icard area.
Shuford is described as a white male, 5′7″ tall and 180 lbs. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who sees Shuford or has information on his whereabouts is asked to cal the Burke County Emergency Communications Center’s non-emergency number at 828-438-5500 or Morganton-Burke Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.
