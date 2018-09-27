Missing Burke County man last seen in late August

By WBTV Web Staff | September 27, 2018 at 4:37 PM EST - Updated September 27 at 4:37 PM

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials in Burke County are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who last seen in late August.

Jason Edward Shuford, 36, was last seen on August 27, in the Icard area.

Shuford is described as a white male, 5′7″ tall and 180 lbs. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Shuford or has information on his whereabouts is asked to cal the Burke County Emergency Communications Center’s non-emergency number at 828-438-5500 or Morganton-Burke Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.

