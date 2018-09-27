Me Too founder at Wingate

WINGATE, NC (WBTV) - The founder of the Me Too movement, Tarana Burke, spoke out in North Carolina tonight.
She visited Wingate University to talk to students about her work with survivors of sexual assault.
“Part of why I’m travelling around and talking to students in particular is I think it’s important that young people understand the history of this movement and the history of this work," said Burke. "Not just Me Too, but the long history of fighting against sexual violence.”
Burke began working with young women who were survivors of sexual violence, and coined the term "Me Too," in 2006.
In 2017, when the movement gained momentum with the addition of a hashtag to create #MeToo, Burke was at the forefront of advocacy.
Burke says she now wants to educate the next generation to continue speaking out against sexual misconduct.
Wingate University senior Kate Enamorado said that attending Burke's lecture was important for her to learn more about her rights as a woman.
“It’s also teaching us as females and women that we need to speak out when things like this occurs in our lives,” said Enamorado.
With the testimony of Dr. Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh just hours away, Burke says the conversation about sexual misconduct is more important than ever.
Burke says she supports Dr. Ford for speaking out about her alleged sexual assault by Kavanaugh, but does believe a thorough investigation should be done to find the truth of what happened.
