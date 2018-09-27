Man arrested for assault on CMS school bus

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD has arrested a man after he reportedly boarded a bus and committed assault on an Albemarle Road Middle School bus as it stopped to pick students up this morning.
Tavares Antonio Perkins, 28, has been charged with assault on a female, simple assault and trespassing on/impeding a school bus. Perkins allegedly forced his way onto the bus at approximately 8:30 a.m. and proceeded to push past the driver and slap a male student.
Perkins exited the bus after the incident and followed in back to the school where he placed into custody by a CMPD School Resource Officer.
Toni Perry, the principle at the middle school, families of students later today and informed parents that no one was seriously injured during the altercation. Students were brought to school on schedule.
