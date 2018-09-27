Major undercover investigations yield 132 arrests, seizure of $1.82 million worth of drugs, feds say

“The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is a community that has been hard hit by the opioid epidemic. Drug distribution, drug-fueled crimes and drug abuse pose a grave threat to the safety, stability, cultural preservation and well-being of the tribal community,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray. “The Justice Department and my office are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to stem the flow of drugs onto the Qualla Boundary and to reduce the opioid abuse epidemic that has devastated Indian country.”