Kannapolis man charged with sex offense involving teen

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man was arrested by deputies in Rowan County who say he committed a sex offense with a 15-year-old.
Stephen Arey Daniels, 47, of 22nd Street in Kannapolis, was charged with one felony count of statutory rape/sex offense.
According to the report, Daniels inappropriately touched the teen while she was at his home. The teen told Daniels to stop, which he did, according to the report.
The teen is a family friend.
The alleged victim told a friend about the incident. That friend told her parents, who then told the parents of the alleged victim.
The parents then reported the incident to law enforcement.
Bond for Daniels was set at $25,000. Daniels had a court appearance on the charge on Thursday morning.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.