FIRST ALERT DAY: Storms rolling through the WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We had one round of intense storms that rolled through this afternoon/evening, spawning a Tornado Warning for northern Richmond County.
After a dinner-time lull in the action for most areas, we are awaiting the arrival of a second round that is now headed toward the Greenville, SC, area and will then roll through our WBTV counties after sunset.
The threat for heavy rain, damaging wind, and an isolated tornado will last through midnight with this second and final batch of storms.
- Lyndsay Tapases
