FIRST ALERT DAY: Scattered showers, thunderstorms with some midday sunshine

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’re waking up to more low clouds and scattered showers, so be mindful your morning commute could be on the wet side. We’re starting near 70° this morning, but headed back to the lower 80s this afternoon as clouds break for some midday sunshine. Any sunshine will only help to destabilize the atmosphere, setting the stage for more showers and another round of heavy late-day thunderstorms.