FIRST ALERT DAY: Scattered showers, thunderstorms with some midday sunshine

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’re waking up to more low clouds and scattered showers, so be mindful your morning commute could be on the wet side. We’re starting near 70° this morning, but headed back to the lower 80s this afternoon as clouds break for some midday sunshine. Any sunshine will only help to destabilize the atmosphere, setting the stage for more showers and another round of heavy late-day thunderstorms.
As we move into the late afternoon hours, showers and thunderstorms will move out from the mountains into the foothills and then eventually – during the evening hours – into the Piedmont and Charlotte metro area as a cool front moves into the Carolinas. Some storms this evening will produce heavy downpours and perhaps damaging winds. With the above in mind, we’ve declared today another FIRST ALERT DAY.
Evening thunderstorms will gradually die down overnight as we settle back into the upper 60s.
On Friday, we’ll hold in the lower 80s, and while rain chances back off a little bit, there will likely be scattered thundershowers around as the frontal system only slowly drift eastward across the region.
It still looks as if the weekend will dry out nicely, which is good news if you have outdoor plans. While there will likely be a fair amount of cloud cover around Saturday and Sunday, there’ll be enough sunshine mixing in to push us up near 80° both days and rain chances appear very low.
Meteorologist Al Conklin
