Dozens gather in Gastonia to pray for missing child’s safe return home

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - The community support for Maddox Ritch continued Wednesday night in downtown Gastonia.
The 6-year-old boy has been missing since Saturday afternoon and many are still holding out hope that he will be found safe.
Several people gathered in the building that used to house the old Allure Restaurant in Gastonia Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, city officials posted a message via social media inviting the public to come out for a candlelight vigil to honor Maddox.
“We’re hoping that he’s found. For his sake and his family’s sake,” said Chris Smith, a Dallas resident at the vigil.
Smith was at the gathering with his whole family. He said he wanted to show support for Maddox and the little boy’s family.
“It’s made me hold (my children) tighter. That’s for sure. I don’t know what I would do if my little girls were missing for this long. I couldn’t even imagine it,” explained Smith.
The incident has struck a nerve parents across the area.
“You have to be affected by it as a parent because you know how easy it is for a child to get away from you,” said Robin Conner, a Ranlo resident at the vigil.
Police prepared for another night of searching near Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia. Despite the rain police maintained that they would be patrolling the park area through the night. Community members have offered to help in the search efforts, but law enforcement has asked that they stay out of the process.
“I just wish we could go help search, but we understand why we can’t. We just wish we could be out there too,” said Smith.
The group that met Wednesday night sang songs, prayed together and lit candles in unison. The vigil served as a display of the unity the Gaston County community has shown in response to the disappearance of Maddox.
“It’s got the whole community torn up. This is not just this family’s child. This is this community’s child,” said Gastonia resident Teresa MacFarlane.
