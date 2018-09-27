CMPD seek public assistance in August shooting death

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police continue to investigate an August homicide in north Charlotte and are reaching out to anyone who may have more information on the incident.
Officers responded to a call at a house party on August 26 where they found Toriano Joyce, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound. Joyce was later pronounced deceased.
Officials have designated up to $5,000 in reward money for anyone who can provide information about the shooting or the house party where the incident took place. Tipsters will not have to appear in court and they will remain anonymous.
Anyone with further information on the shooting can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.