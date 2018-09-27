Breast Cancer Survivor Wednesday: Elaine Patterson

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In our continuing series this week of strong everyday Survivors, a Hickory woman couldn’t believe we wanted to feature her.
“I’m 58,” she said. “I work half-days, then go to chemo then go back to work. What’s so special about that?”
Tenacity and a sense of humility. Elaine Patterson delivers both.
She found her breast cancer in 2012 the way many women find it -- by herself in a self-check. Weeks later she started chemo.
“The one they call the Red Devil,” she told our Molly Grantham. “Red in color and mean as the devil. I had to do four rounds because they didn’t want to do surgery. They had to shrink it before the surgeon would even consider doing surgery. (Molly) Because it was so big? (Elaine) It was so big.”
It did shrink, she had surgery, then 33 treatments of radiation, then reconstruction. Through it all, she believed everything would be okay. “Not one time did I cry when diagnosed,” she said. “Not one time.”
Elaine counts her faith as the number one reason for her calmness as breast cancer raged inside her. She also says a positive attitude and having strong support, led by her husband Gary, were key. A program through Komen Charlotte called Pink Sunday works with churches to bring in breast cancer education and testimonies. She brought it to her own church, First Resurrection Church of God in Statesville.
“It was awesome to see the stories that come forth,” she said.
She says it’s especially important to get the information out to African-American women because statistically, survival rates in that community aren’t as high.
"In a study, more Caucasian women are diagnosed with breast cancer than African American, but more African American women die from it,” she said. “Disparity is an issue in this cause.”
Elaine will be a part of Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure in two weeks on October 6th. She says the joy of being lifted up through the Race can really carry a warrior.
Join us at “Race for the Cure” -- we have a WBTV News Team we’d love you to sign up for. It’s easy to register and you get a long-sleeve t-shirt for joining our #TeamMolly.
