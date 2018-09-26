Woman indicted in Teen’s killing, victim’s mom says it is “justice”

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) - Melinda Wittcop had a tough time holding back tears in a Catawba County Courtroom on Wednesday.
More than two months after her 17 year old daughter was shot and killed at a party, there are charges against a woman who police believe pulled the trigger. 20 year old Cheyenne Kenniston was indicted Monday on a charge of second degree murder.
The shooting happened at an unsupervised gathering Katlyn was holding at her home. “There was alcohol there and she was 17,” said Melinda. Cheyenne, according to witnesses, brought a handgun and was waving it around when it fired, according to court documents. Jaylen Roberts was there when it happened and says he thought the gun was not loaded. He says Cheyenne was the only one to handle the weapon.
Authorities are still looking into the case. Kenniston is behind bars under a bond of $100,000. Her next court hearing is November 11th.
