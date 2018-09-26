VP of Missing Children at National Center for Missing and Exploited Children weighs in on Maddox Ritch case

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Robert Lowery, the Vice President of Missing Children at the NCMEC, sat down with Jamie Boll on On Your Side Tonight Tuesday evening and spoke about the ongoing efforts to find Maddox Ritch.
Lowery pointed out that the “natural inclination” of the public is to blame the parents when children go missing but that this is oftentimes incorrect. He explained that for children on the autism spectrum, Maddox’s behavior at the park was not out-of-the-ordinary.
Lowery stressed the resilience of children who are on the spectrum and explained that they can be very “resilient” in situations such as these. He suggested that the common things that other children may fear such as being alone or in the dark may not worry children with autism.
Lowery suggested that due to the sheer size of the current containment area where the search is taking place, efforts will involve a significant number of personnel and different operations but expressed confidence that Maddox has not gotten out of that area.
Footage of some of these rescue efforts can be seen in footage taken by Sky3 below:
