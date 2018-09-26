Universal PreK starts in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The first phase of Universal PreK has started in Mecklenburg County. Classes started Wednesday for students who are four years old. Officials say 159 students started the program. There was space for 200 students to start the first phase. Mecklenburg County PreK Director Tinisha Dean says it’s been a task to identify students who are eligible.
"One of the challenges has been is we are a brand new program," Mecklenburg County PreK Director TInisha Dean said. "So getting into the community and spreading the word - we have worked on some new marketing strategies to be boots on the ground - going into some of the local neighborhoods and communities and apartment complexes leaving bags on the door."
Dean believes once the word gets out about the PreK program, people will sign up. There are 600 slots available and so far only 240 students have been identified. Mecklenburg County Commissioners increased taxes by 3/4 of a penny to raise about $9 million to fund the first part of Universal PreK in Mecklenburg County. Organizers say the need is great to enroll kids into PreK.
"We know that there are several hundred children on the waiting list here in Mecklenburg county that cannot be served through a PreK program." Dean said.
33 classrooms will be provided in 20 centers to educate the young students to get them ready for kindergarten. The money will also help give the teachers the professional development they need to be effective in the classrooms. The Universal PreK classrooms will provide two teachers in every classroom - one will be lead teacher - the other will be a teacher assistant.
"The teachers also have to have an education and experience," Dean said. "And those foundational skills to be able to implement that into their classroom instruction."
Pal-A-Roo’s Child Development Center is one of the centers that will be used for Universal PreK. Pal-A-Roo’s Center opened up two new classrooms to accommodate the students. Wednesday they welcomed 21 new students - the center has space for 36 students. Linda Mroz is the center director and says PreK works and teaching and learning will happen inside the classrooms.
"When they are in there centers," Center Director Linda Mroz said. "In art center they are going to learn what colors make colors, so the science behind yellow and blue make green. In Math and blocks they are going to learn about cause and effect, if I put ten blocks on - how many more blocks can I put on before the building falls down."
Mroz says literacy will also be stressed. Educators say PreK helps get the job done. Mroz says her proof is she often sees parents who have sent their children through PreK and now their children are now in college - continuing their education.
The goal is in six years there will be Universal PreK for all families living in Mecklenburg County no matter the families’ income. Commissioners have not said if it will will take more tax increases to make Universal PreK happen.
Families that are interested in signing their kids up for Universal PreK, call Smart Start of Mecklenburg County. That agency is running the PreK program.
The number is 704-943-9585.
