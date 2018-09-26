This manufacturer will add over 300 jobs and invest $3 million in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In a move that is expected to add high-paying jobs and provide a boost in local tourism spending, the dental equipment maker Dentsply Sirona said Tuesday it will make Charlotte its new U.S. commercial hub, adding 320 positions here over the next three years.
In an announcement at its Ballantyne facility , Dentsply Sirona executives said the jobs will include roles from senior-level management to marketing and data analytics to clinical education. The pay will vary by position, but the company said salaries will be above the Mecklenburg County average (which is just under $65,000, according to the latest Labor Department figures.)
The manufacturer picked Charlotte over its headquarters in York, Pa., thanks in part to a nearly $4 million incentives package from North Carolina. The funds will be distributed over 12 years, provided that Dentsply Sirona meets certain job-creation goals. The N.C. Commerce Department, which approved the incentives Tuesday morning, said in a statement that the project will grow the state’s economy by an estimated $959 million.
The company said it is investing $3 million to grow its Charlotte office, where it currently employs around 145.
Dentsply Sirona executives lauded Charlotte’s workforce, quality of life and infrastructure, and didn’t rule out continuing to grow the local facility.
Dentsply Sirona designs and develops dental supplies, including pastes, sealants, whiteners, fluoride products and lab equipment for dental professionals worldwide. In 2017, the publicly traded company reported sales of nearly $4 billion.
This month, Dentsply Sirona said it was moving its local operations, including its corporate offices and its education facility, under one roof at 13320 Ballantyne Corporate Place, the building that also houses SPX Corp. and SPX Flow.
The Ballantyne office, which the company calls the Dentsply Sirona Dental Academy in Charlotte, will provide training to up to 10,000 dental professionals every year, according to CEO Don Casey.
“What happens is, if you leave dental school and there’s all this great new equipment that comes out, or new procedures, where do dentists go to learn? Dentsply Sirona helps educate them,” Casey said.
Bringing in thousands of visiting trainees every year will also be a boon to local tourism, said Mecklenburg County Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour.
“What’s really exciting about this project is the number of people who will be coming through this facility on an annual basis to receive training. They’ll come to Charlotte, stay here for a few nights, explore the city, see what we have to offer,” Ridenhour said.
The expansion announcement by Dentsply Sirona comes as the Charlotte region has been losing a number of other notable corporate headquarters.
On Monday, for instance, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises said it is moving its headquarters from Charlotte to Akron, Ohio. Last week, Dollar Tree announced it would close the Matthews headquarters of Family Dollar and relocate all the corporate functions up to Chesapeake, Va., headquarters.
Charlotte also missed out on landing the relocation of AllianceBernstein, and the second headquarters of Amazon.
“I don’t think we can kick ourselves for missing some of the larger headquarters expansions and relocations. I think we need to continue to do what we do, and that is offer a balance of affordable, high quality of life places to live, and a highly educated workforce. If we do that, we’re going to land more of those big Fortune 500s and so forth,” Ridenhour said.