Speedway rolls out the ROVAL to much excitement

“You’ve got to be prepared for everything from transmissions to tire wear and the engine,” said Kurt Busch. “You’ve just got to roll with it and see what happens. Braking is going to be important to not overshoot the corner and make simple mistakes. It’s going to be pretty wild. You want to be up front and staying away from the possibilities of trouble from the midfield. I hope we qualify up front and get the stage points that we need, but if we don’t, I’d like to start last going into Turn 1 to stay out of the 20s. The fans have a great ticket and a great track with Charlotte Motor Speedway. The All-Star Race has its feel, the 600 has its feel and now with the ROVAL™, you can come to Charlotte Motor Speedway any time of year and get something different.”