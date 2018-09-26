Speedway rolls out the ROVAL to much excitement

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - The 17-turn, 2.28 mile configuration known as the ROVAL that’s part oval track, part road course, is creating a lot of excitement for fans and competitors.
“You’ve got to be prepared for everything from transmissions to tire wear and the engine,” said Kurt Busch. “You’ve just got to roll with it and see what happens. Braking is going to be important to not overshoot the corner and make simple mistakes. It’s going to be pretty wild. You want to be up front and staying away from the possibilities of trouble from the midfield. I hope we qualify up front and get the stage points that we need, but if we don’t, I’d like to start last going into Turn 1 to stay out of the 20s. The fans have a great ticket and a great track with Charlotte Motor Speedway. The All-Star Race has its feel, the 600 has its feel and now with the ROVAL™, you can come to Charlotte Motor Speedway any time of year and get something different.”
“The biggest challenge will be just surviving the ROVAL,” said Brad Keselowski. The track’s very unforgiving (with) very tight confines and not a lot of room to race.”
The ROVAL makes its debut this weekend.
Track officials say that fans from all 50 states and 12 foreign countries have already purchased tickets to the history-making Bank of America ROVAL 400. Ticket sales are up for the event over recent fall races.
In preparation for the weekend, Charlotte Motor Speedway crews have spent the last few weeks installing more than 112,000 square feet of synthetic turf on the speedway’s infield; erected an 80-foot-long, 22,000-pound infield pedestrian bridge and made significant improvements to high-traffic areas of the speedway’s concourse.
In a special ceremony on Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles proclaimed Sept. 23-30 as “Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ Week” in the city of Charlotte.
"One of my favorite jobs is to celebrate what works and what makes Charlotte special,” Lyles said. “We all know that racing makes Charlotte a special place.”
