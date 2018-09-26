September 26th >> Football Kicker Dedicates Season to Kids

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Isaac Riffle isn't fighting cancer, but is helping kids who are.
This 16-year-old Mooresville high school junior is dedicating his entire 2018 football season to “kicking” cancer’s butt in honor of other kids his age battling.
“I started this fundraiser because I feel like as a human being, I have a part in helping those around me,” he said. “This seems like something I could do, even at 16 years old, by doing the one thing I love… kicking.”
Isaac has been a kicker for four years now for Mooresville High School's football team. When we talked a few weeks ago, he said he wanted it to be his best year ever.
“I want to continue to grow, while raising money for cancer kids,” he said.
How this works, Isaac says, is he’s accepting donations and pledges for each point he scores in a game, whether field goal or extra point. He hopes to raise $1,000 total to fund childhood cancer research as a Kick-It Chamption.
If you’ve never heard of the Kick-It Champion program, it’s powered through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and was started by All-State Ohio football player Matt Colella who battled cancer as a middle school student. His commitment to help others inspired his community and athletes everywhere to become “Kick-It Champions”.
“My dad told me about it and I thought it'd be something good to do to help children in need,” Isaac said.
More on Isaac’s campaign here >> https://www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/1490898
Four days left. See if you can find a way to make them count.
-Molly
**Editor's note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page.
