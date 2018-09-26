Richfield woman convicted of drug trafficking in Rowan County

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Abigail Paige Harwood of Richfield was convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of four counts of felony trafficking in heroin by possession and sale.
Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced Harwood to a minimum of 70 months to a maximum of 93 months in prison, along with a $50,000 fine ordered as a civil judgment against her.
During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office purchased heroin from Harwood on October 19, 2017 in exchange for $560 and again on October 27, 2017 in exchange for $560.
The NC State Crime Lab analyzed the substances and confirmed trafficking amounts of heroin.
Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook thanked Assistant District Attorney Barrett Poppler and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in holding Harwood accountable for her criminal conduct.
