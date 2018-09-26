Multiple gang affiliates arrested in Fort Mill shooting

FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) - Multiple people were arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people injured on Drewsky Lane Sept. 19.
Deputies say the suspects shot a man and a woman, later identified as Isaiah Kersey and Makayla Moyler, drove off and later wrecked on Interstate 77 northbound near the state line.
Three people were taken into custody after the shooting. Wednesday, deputies said eight additional arrests were made in connection to the shooting, including those shot in the incident. All of the individuals are from the Charlotte area and are affiliated with the Bloods gang, deputies say.
Keanu Camacho, 20, Kwantavius Howze, 17, Willis Lane, 19, and Andrae Smith, 18, were each charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Kersey, 18, Moyler, 18, Dorian Price, 21, Eddie Kue’ron Davis, 22, Khristain Sandi Kemokia, 18, and Justin Michael Hull, 17, were charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carry of a pistol.
“Justin Hull, Eddie Davis and Khristian Kemokai drove away from the scene after being shot at by Camacho, Howez, Lane and Smith. Hull, Davis and Kemokai wrecked on I-77 near the state line, later to be apprehended by York County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and K9 Units, with assistance from CMPD,” deputies say.
