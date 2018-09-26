Lincolnton County man wanted in kidnapping case

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) - Police are searching for a Lincolnton County man who is wanted for kidnapping a woman on Tuesday afternoon.
Lincolnton County Sheriff’s deputies and police officers are looking for Reginald Aaron Ballard, 42. Melissa Lefler, Ballard’s girlfriend, reported that he had held her against her will at her residence on West Highway 27 before holding a pistol to her head and demanding $5,000.
Lefler stated that she initially refused but eventually drove Ballard to Carolina Trust Bank on West Highway 27 where she was able to notify employees that she was under duress. Ballard became alarmed and forced Lefler to drive off.
Lefler says that she found a nearby Bi-Lo parking lot and after tricking Ballard to leave the vehicle, she locked him out and began beeping her horn. Bank employees across the street noticed the scene and called authorities shortly after 5:00 pm.
Ballard reportedly fled the scene on foot and is believed to possibly be suicidal as well as armed and dangerous. He has been charged with felony 1st degree kidnapping, felonious restraint, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ballard is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.