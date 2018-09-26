Fundraiser for 911 telecommunicator features concert, cornhole

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A special event on Saturday will raise funds for a Rowan County 911 telecommunicator who is experiencing serious health issues.
Allen Carlyle is a veteran employee of the 911 center and is currently on the kidney and pancreas transplant list.
On Saturday a special event will be held at Dan Nicholas Park to raise money to help Carlyle and his family with medical expenses.
The event is called the Challenge of the badges and features personnel from law enforcement, the fire service, emergency medical responders and 911.
There will be a BBQ lunch served from noon until 3 pm, a cornhole tournament from 1 pm until 4 pm and a special concert by Darrell Harwood from 4 pm until 6 pm.
Cost for a BBQ plate is $10.
Dan Nicholas Park is located at 6800 Bringle Ferry Road.
