FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms to continue

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Widely scattered storms are already developing as of this afternoon and will continue through the evening.
There are pretty consistent signs in our computer models of a solid line of rain and storms developing and moving west to east across the viewing area over the next few hours. The Charlotte area may not see this line until 7 or 8 pm and it does look like it holds together beyond that across our southeastern counties, so these spots could still have heavy downpours even after sunset, through 9 or 10 o’clock tonight.
Severe weather is not expected to be widespread this evening, and while an isolated severe storm can't be completely ruled out, the bigger threat will be heavy rain from slow-moving storms developing over recent flood-ridden areas.
The stalled front triggering this activity will not move much into tomorrow, so another round of widespread heavy showers & storms is possible. While there is a little bit of a better chance of some stronger storms Thursday, again, widespread severe weather is not the primary concern here.
