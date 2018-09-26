FIRST ALERT DAY: Possible heavy showers, damaging winds

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With clear skies and damp air in place, patchy dense fog has formed overnight, so be mindful, you may encounter poor visibility in patchy fog during your morning commute. Any early fog will quickly burn off in the morning, followed by some sunshine and a very warm and very humid afternoon.
As we move into the mid-afternoon hours, showers and thunderstorms will move out from the mountains into the foothills and then eventually - by late afternoon – into the Piedmont and Charlotte metro area as a cool front moves into the Carolinas. Some storms this afternoon and evening will produce heavy downpours and perhaps damaging winds in a few neighborhoods. Before any rain arrives, we’ll rise into the middle 80s again. With the above in mind, we’ve declared today a FIRST ALERT DAY.
The high rain chances continue Thursday as the cool front pushes our way from the west and then stalls. With more rain in the forecast, Thursday been declared a FIRST ALERT DAY as well, as there is potential for heavy downpours and disruptive weather throughout the day. Thursday will also be cooler with lots of clouds and afternoon readings only getting back to about 80°.
By Friday, we’ll settle down into the lower 80s, and while rain chances back off a little bit, there will likely be scattered thundershowers around as the frontal system loiters across the region.
It now appears as if the weekend will dry out. While there will likely be a fair amount of cloud cover around Saturday and Sunday, rain chances now appear much lower (20%). High temperatures should be close to 80° (if not a little cooler) with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s – pretty close to average for this time of the year
Hope you have a great hump day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.