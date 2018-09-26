FIRST ALERT DAY: Possible heavy showers, damaging winds

As we move into the mid-afternoon hours, showers and thunderstorms will move out from the mountains into the foothills and then eventually - by late afternoon – into the Piedmont and Charlotte metro area as a cool front moves into the Carolinas. Some storms this afternoon and evening will produce heavy downpours and perhaps damaging winds in a few neighborhoods. Before any rain arrives, we’ll rise into the middle 80s again. With the above in mind, we’ve declared today a FIRST ALERT DAY.