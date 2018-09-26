Deputies: Runaway VA teen found in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a teenager reporting missing from Lynchburg, Virginia, has been found safe and unharmed.
The 16-year-old left his home on Sept. 19 around 6:30 a.m., according to Virginia authorities who said they believed he was trying to visit another teen he met online who lives in Awendaw.
He was found apparently staying in a tent near a juvenile acquaintance’s home in the Hutchinson Road area of Awendaw on Wednesday morning, Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said.
He had last been seen in Lynchburg on Sept. 24 carrying a tent and bookbag.
Antonio said the teen has been transferred to the state’s Department of Social Services.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.