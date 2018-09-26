Credit card skimmers arrested in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men for installing credit card-skimming devices on an ATM in Harrisburg.
Lupu Claudiu,34, and George Dinca,44, have each been charged with possession of financial transaction card forgery devices.
Police were notified on Monday morning by State Employees Credit Union staff that a potential skimming device had been installed on their CashPoints ATM. Further investigation allowed authorities to return to the ATM later in the day where they caught Claudiu and Dinca.
Authorities now have the device in their possession. Both Claudiu and Dinca are being held at the Cabarrus County Detention Facility on $750,000 secured bonds.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.