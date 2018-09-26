Charlotte 49ers look to rebound against UAB

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - For the second straight week, the Charlotte 49ers are on the road, but this time, they are hoping for a better start and ending to the game.
Last week at UMass, Charlotte fell behind 28-0 after one quarter of play on their way to a 49-31 loss to the Minutemen.
“We had some guys that hadn’t been on the road yet,” said 49ers head coach Brad Lambert. “It kind of jumped on us early.”
The loss put the Niners record at 2-2, but they are still 1-0 in Conference USA play as they head to Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) for their second conference game.
Last season, Charlotte’s only conference win was against this Blazer’s team which is a reason to beware for Charlotte.
“I know they will be real motivated,” said Lambert. “That’s the one thing we have to get across to our team. We have to understand how hard UAB is going to come out and play. They thought they had the game won last year. We pulled that rabbit out the hat in the end so they are going to be motivated.”
To make matter even tougher on Charlotte, since UAB brought football back back, they have not lost at home and this is a veteran team with 35 red shirt seniors.
The Blazers currently lead Conference USA in rushing offense at 280 yards per game which plays to the strength of the 49ers defense as they lead the conference in rush defense only giving up 98 yards per contest.
But it will the Niners ability to make UAB turn the ball over that may be the key to a win for Charlotte. Especially with red shirt freshman quarterback Chris Reynolds playing in his first Conference USA road game.
“Our job is to get our offense as comfortable as possible,” said 49ers safety Ben DeLuca. “Hopefully steal some possessions and do some things to ease them.”
Kickoff Saturday in Birmingham is at 7.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.