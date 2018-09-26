Arrest made in west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD have arrested an individual for the murder of a 19 year old man in west Charlotte.
Sa’quan Howard-Rooks, 20, has been charged with murdering Tunji Smith Jr. on Sept. 23. The victim was found at the 1200 block of Saratoga Dr. and Medic pronounced him dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Central Division bike officers for CMPD and G4S Transit Police worked together to find and transport Howard-Rooks to police headquarters where he was interviewed by homicide detectives and formally charged with murder as well as an additional count of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.
