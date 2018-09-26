Arrest made in Salisbury murders

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Greenville Police Department VCAT officers and agents from the State Bureau of Investigation have arrested a man in connection with the shooting deaths of two individuals in August.
Willie Earl Williams Jr., 33, is currently being held in the Pitt County Jail after being charged with murder for the homicides of Sabrina Annette Curzi and Daryl Allen Wright. Williams was arrested at around 12:20 p.m. at a residence on S. Charles Blvd.
On August 3, Curzi and Wright had confronted individuals at Tow Creek Park whom they believed to have assaulted and robbed Curzi’s son. Shortly after, calls came in to Salisbury Police reporting gunshots in the area.
Authorities found Curzi and Wright deceased at the scene.
