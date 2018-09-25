Town of Cheraw estimates Florence damage at $1.7 million

CHERAW, SC (WBTV) - Chesterfield County leaders are assessing the damage Florence left behind now that flood waters have receded.
In Cheraw, Town Administrator Mike Smith says an insurance adjuster estimated about $1.7 million in damage to public property. Smith says $1 million is what it will cost to repair the Cheraw Community Center. The Center was acting as a shelter for people in Chesterfield County who needed a place to stay during the storm. Sunday night, flood waters poured through the building, accumulating nearly 2 feet of water indoors.
The $1.7 million in damage is a much larger sum than the $366,000 in damage the town sustained after Hurricane Matthew.
“We just received our final check from FEMA about 3 months ago,” Smith said.
Now, he will start the process over again in hopes that FEMA will cover the damages Florence left. For the federal government to step in, Chesterfield County has to be declared a disaster area. According to FEMA’s website, Chesterfield County does not qualify, yet. Click here: South Carolina Hurricane Florence (DR-4394)
Meanwhile, homeowners are beginning to asses the damage to their property too. Aaron Lane lives behind Huckleberry Park, which experienced major flooding last week.
He says he has only lived in the house for a year, but the previous owner never had any flooding. The former owner lived in the house for 33 years.
“When I got here the creek was already flooded and it was already going into the house at that point,” Lane said.
He says he lost most of the furniture in his living room. A shed in his backyard even floated away, stopping in the neighbors yard when it hit a tree.
He isn’t sure how much the damage will cost him, but he is hoping his flood insurance will cover it.
“I’m just thankful it wasn’t worse than it was,” Lane said.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.