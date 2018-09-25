September 25th » Hickory Hats

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - Look at 3-year-old Liliane Burge. As spunky as they come, smiling despite her bald head and fight with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. And the knit hat? It was made by a student at Clyde Campbell Elementary in Hickory.
These caps are a thing. They started when Statesville's Kristen Mayle visited the Hickory elementary school last December to teach kids the importance of using free time to help others. Little did she know that after her visit, 75 students would join together to form a club – Campbell Cougars Caps for Cancer – with the goal of making 500 hats for those undergoing chemo.
“Really young kids were asking for looms and yarn instead of toys for Christmas,” says Kristen. “They often stayed after school and gave up recess to knit hats. They gave up recess to KNIT!”
Even more special, one of the kids who got involved is a 6th grader we met in our #MollysKids post earlier this month. Ethan Parlier is battling Ewing’s Sarcoma and knows all too well the importance of having a chemo cap made with love. Read Ethan’s story here.
Ethan was able to help Kristen donate these hats to Levine Children's, where he goes for treatment.
After a few months of after-school-and-recess-knitting, the students reached their 500 hats goal. Kristen went to a party to celebrate the milestone, and said they only requested one thing:
More yarn.
“I am in awe of these kids and their dedication to helping others, and wanted to share their heartwarming story with you,” Kristen said.
Kristen is the co-founder and president of her own nonprofit called “Sassy Caps”…. you can find out more, here >> https://tinyurl.com/CapsforCancer
Five days left. Please keep sharing and spreading and doing what you can, even if it’s something as simple as gathering yarn.
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**
